‘One Station One Product’ outlet opens at Cuttack station

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Indian Railways in collaboration with Odisha Rural Development & Marketing Society (ORMAS) launched the “One Station One Product” outlet at Cuttack railway station to provide local women artisans of the district opportunities to showcase their crafts.

The “One Station One Product” outlet inaugurated by station manager Saurav Mukhopadhya, chief commercial manager Kabindra Nath Pasayat and joint CEO ORMAS Bipin Rout will run for 15 days from June 23 to July 7 on the station premises.

The stall will have diversified products of five different producer groups of Cuttack district such as silver filigree, handloom, wooden crafts, spices, products of jute and many more. “This is an unique initiative to boost the potential of the women entrepreneurs,” Rout said.