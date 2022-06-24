Panigrahy claims he’s still in BJD, indicates return to active politics 

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Thrown out of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) over his alleged links with senior IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak and later in a job scam, Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahy on Thursday indicated his return to active politics as he met his supporters at various places in his Assembly constituency.

Attending a function at Hanuman temple in Tata Rehabilitation Colony, Panigrahy said, “I have decided to devote my time and resources to the service of people of my constituency.” Talking to the media, Panigrahy asserted he was still in BJD.

“My name is at serial number 26 in the BJD list of Odisha Legislative Assembly.” Incidentally, the MLA was suspended from the primary membership of BJD in November 2020 for his alleged links with Abhay and his son Akash, accused of duping job seekers to the tune of crores of rupees.

The Gopalpur MLA was subsequently arrested by the Crime Branch on charges of forgery and cyber crime. He was in jail till the Orissa High Court granted him bail in connection with the job fraud case on June 11 2021.

After his release from jail, Panigrahy remained indoors and was hardly seen in the public. He also did not visit his constituency during the panchayat and urban local body elections held earlier this year. But on the day, the MLA visited several areas in his constituency where he was greeted by hundreds of his supporters.

Sources said in Panigrahy’s absence, political advisor of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Gopabandhu Das looked after the party affairs in Gopalpur and was also seen participating in electioneering. As local BJD MLAs and leaders accompanied Das during his visits to Gopalpur, it was believed he was BJD’s alternative for Panigrahy.

However since the last some months, activities of Das have reduced significantly in the constituency amid speculations of Panigrahy returning to active politics. Political observers opined that since senior BJD leader and Digapahandi MLA Surjya Narayan Patro is skipping party activities due to his failing health, Panigrahy’s appearance in public after two long years will help him regain his lost base in the region.

