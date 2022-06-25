STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BJP targets Odisha Congress for not supporting Murmu

Reminds Congress of BJP supporting KR Narayanan’s candidature in 1997

Published: 25th June 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Friday targeted the State Congress for deciding not to support the NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and said that it reflected its anti-tribal policy.BJP State unit president Samir Mohanty told mediapersons that it is a matter of pride and honour for all Odia people that a tribal woman from the State is going to be the President of the country. But instead of rejoicing and extending support, the State Congress has announced its decision not to support her candidature, he added.

“The Congress should not forget that it has been elected to power many times due to the cooperation of the tribals. But when it comes to extending its support to them, the grand old party is backtracking,” he said.
Stating that for the first time in the history of Independent India, a tribal woman has been nominated to President post, the BJP leader said the Congress is not able to accept it. But the BJP in the 1997 presidential election had openly supported the candidature of KR Narayanan, he added.

The State BJP president said the Congress should not forget that in a democracy the ultimate power rests with the people, not the party. President of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak said that the Congress is supporting its party candidate like the BJP which is also supporting its party candidate. The BJP should not create unnecessary confusion in the matter, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP NDA Droupadi Murmu
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (Photo| PTI)
The Eknath Shinde story: Auto driver who shook Shiv Sena's foundations
Infosys (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Infosys recruits over 85,000 freshers in FY22, hiring up by 2.2 times in two years
CEO and Managing Director of Mantri Developers Sushil Mantri (Photo | Twitter/@MrSushilMantri)
Mantri Developers CMD Sushil Mantri arrested by ED in money-laundering case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp