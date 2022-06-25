STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Cuttack Municipal Corporation's plan to develop water bodies falls flat  

The CMC filed the affidavit on Wednesday along with a report on the current status of the 66 water bodies identified for conservation under a plan by the Revenue department in 2012.

Published: 25th June 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The decade-old plan to develop and conserve 66 water bodies in the city for community use seems to have come to nought. The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has filed an affidavit in the Orissa High Court indicating that most of the 66 water bodies were currently filled with garbage, sand or weeds. In some, constructions have been made after 2012. 

The CMC filed the affidavit on Wednesday along with a report on the current status of the 66 water bodies identified for conservation under a plan by the Revenue department in 2012. The Housing and Urban Development department had sanctioned Rs 5 crore for the purpose. The court was hearing a PIL for conservation of water bodies which were identified for preservation and maintenance in the city. Maitree Sansad, a city-based social service organisation, had filed the PIL in 2019.

In the affidavit, CMC’s joint commissioner Manoranjan Mohapatra indicated that 30 of the 66 water bodies were filled with sand, garbage or weeds while another five have been filled up. The rest are fit for community use but in most cases except for 10, there was either no approach road for the public due to constructions all around or were not being used.  The CMC report also indicated that almost 50 per cent of the Kanika Rajbati pond, the largest water body in the city, was found filled with sand and in the rest, there was abundant growth of weeds. A two-storey building, truck and bus terminal and Kalyan Mandap have been constructed by filling up ponds. Besides, a pond inside the Barabati Stadium area has also given way to the OCA Club complex.

Taking on record the affidavit, the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice R K Pattanaik fixed August 22 for hearing on the matter. The bench expected the petitioner counsel to file a rejoinder by then. While disposing a PIL on October 11 2012, the court had directed the RDC (Central Division), Cuttack to form a committee under his chairmanship to deal with protection, preservation and conservation of water bodies in the city and take decisions accordingly. 

The PIL had alleged filling up of water bodies and conversion for homestead purposes. The 66 water bodies were identified under a special plan and Rs 5 crore was sanctioned for the purpose in the same year after the HC order in 2012. Subsequently, the RDC imposed a ban on partial sale (portions) of ‘Jalasaya land’ including ponds, tanks and water bodies in Cuttack city in 2013.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CMC Municipal Corporation Cuttack
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (Photo| PTI)
The Eknath Shinde story: Auto driver who shook Shiv Sena's foundations
Infosys (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Infosys recruits over 85,000 freshers in FY22, hiring up by 2.2 times in two years
CEO and Managing Director of Mantri Developers Sushil Mantri (Photo | Twitter/@MrSushilMantri)
Mantri Developers CMD Sushil Mantri arrested by ED in money-laundering case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp