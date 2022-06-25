Five arrested for stealing SUV in Naudapur

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Panikoili police on Friday arrested five persons for allegedly stealing an SUV from Naudapur village here. The stolen vehicle was also recovered from their possession. The accused were identified as Arabinda Ojha of Hatadihi village and Somnath Puhan of Orali in Keonjhar district, Daud Khan of Manitri in Bhadrak, Nirmal Pradhan of Rasulpal in Dhenkanal and Gangadhar Sahu of Badagobindapur in Angul.

Police said one Rajendra Sahoo of Naudapur had filed a complaint alleging that his SUV, which was parked near the village temple, was stolen by unidentified miscreants on June 16 night. Basing on the complaint, police registered a case and started investigation.

Acting on a tip off, police went to Kupari in Bhadrak and found the SUV parked in a secluded area on Wednesday. Police seized the SUV and picked up a youth who was roaming suspiciously near vehicle.

During interrogation, the youth revealed names of four other persons involved in stealing the vehicle. Later, police arrested the four accused after raiding their hideouts. The accused were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.