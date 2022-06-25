Maoist imposter, associate held on extortion charge in Bhawanipatna

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: One person impersonating as a Maoist and allegedly involved in several extortion cases was caught red-handed by police while accepting extortion amount on Thursday. One of his accomplices was also arrested. Police said on June 10, Hemraj Naik working as PEO in Mahulpatna and Padepadar GP of Thuamul Rampur block of Kalahandi received call from an anonymous number, where the caller identifying himself as a Maoist demanded Rs 2 lakh and threatened to eliminate his family if he failed to pay.

As soon as the complainant reported to police, they instructed him to confirm payment of Rs 1 lakh to the accused over phone. All the while the conversation between them was recorded. On Thursday, the accused Udhaba Naik of Jalkrida village under Bijepur PS of Lanjigarh block was caught while carrying the bag containing Rs 1 lakh kept by the complainant in a place instructed by the accused. Police seized three mobiles, a bike and the bag containing Rs 1 lakh from his possession.

During the investigation it was found that identifying himself as Maoist, Naik had threatened and extorted huge sums of money from businessmen, politicians, government servants and others in Bhawanipatna town. During interrogation the accused confessed to the crimes committed by him in the last three years, SP Abhisekh G said. The other accused Jarasandha Sindur, serving as PEO in Thuamul Rampur block, was allegedly providing information on the financial status of victims and their mobile numbers to the accused. Both the accused were forwarded to the court on Friday.