STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Dengue alert for districts, ULBs

The CDMOs have been instructed to ensure provision of tests, treatment and timely referral facilities to avoid deaths.

Published: 25th June 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

dengue, malaria, mosquito

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With dengue cases assuming alarming proportions, the State government has alerted the districts and urban local bodies to remain prepared and undertake vector control measures with immediate effect in the community to prevent further cases and deaths.

Alerting that the incidence of vector-borne diseases (VBDs) is likely to increase during monsoon and post-monsoon season due to the conducive environment, Director of Public Health Dr Niranjan Mishra has asked for mapping of vulnerable pockets by analysing the epidemiological trend of last five years with intensified surveillance in these areas.

From the past experiences, he said, malaria, dengue, Japanese Encephalitis and other VBD outbreaks can occur at any time giving rise to morbidity and mortality within a short period of time.“Collectors and Municipal Commissioners have been asked to take required effective control measures and keep the block and district level health teams in readiness for timely management of cases,” he said.

As many as 197 dengue cases have been detected in the season so far. While Malkangiri has recorded the maximum 57 cases, Khurda registered 55 cases. Koraput, Puri and Cuttack reported 37, 18 and two cases respectively.

The Public Health Director said though occasional spells of rainfall can result in the unprecedented rise of cases, most of the vector-borne diseases can be controlled if appropriate preventive measures are undertaken collectively at the district level. “We have alerted the districts to remain vigilant with all preparedness in terms of trained frontline workers, logistics, diagnostics and drugs. They will train and engage rapid response teams for prevention and control of vector-borne diseases,” he said.

The CDMOs have been instructed to ensure provision of tests, treatment and timely referral facilities to avoid deaths. They will have to plan for reaching out to inaccessible and difficult areas for regular monitoring of vector control measures for preventing and reducing disease burden.

Apart from intensive source reduction activities to be carried out to minimise the transmission risk of dengue, malaria and chikungunya, Dr Mishra said, the districts and ULBs have been directed to ensure the adequate availability of drugs, logistics, blood and blood products for management of cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dengue Health warning Health alert
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (Photo| PTI)
The Eknath Shinde story: Auto driver who shook Shiv Sena's foundations
Infosys (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Infosys recruits over 85,000 freshers in FY22, hiring up by 2.2 times in two years
CEO and Managing Director of Mantri Developers Sushil Mantri (Photo | Twitter/@MrSushilMantri)
Mantri Developers CMD Sushil Mantri arrested by ED in money-laundering case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp