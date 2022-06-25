Odisha’s suicide prevention measures lack footing

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The alleged suicide by versatile and popular actor Raimohan Parida and television actress Rashmirekha Ojha has once again turned the spotlight on the prevention and control mechanisms.As suicide is linked to mental disorders, particularly depression, the strongest risk factor for suicide is a previous suicide attempt. Mental health experts believe suicides can be prevented only if the attempts and signs of suicides are properly noticed and the issues concerning them are addressed.

But does Odisha have a proper platform and mechanism to address the burgeoning mental health issues? Although the Mental Health Institute (MHI), a centre of excellence of SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack has a helpline number (18003457288), it does not operate round the clock unlike the crisis intervention centres of other states. Sources said three clinical psychologists have been appointed to manage the centre that functions from 9 am to 9 pm. On an average, the helpline gets two to three calls a day and not all are genuine calls.

“We were getting some genuine calls during the initial months of Covid pandemic. Now hardly there is any call by people requiring counselling or intervention to manage personal crisis,” said a clinical psychologist.Apart from the MHI, some private organisations and NGOs working in mental health issues though have been counselling people on how to prevent suicide and cope with the situation, the response from people is lackluster. Even as suicidal tendency is increasing among people due to various factors, they are either ignorant about it or neglecting.

“Depression, inability to cope with stress, failure and feelings of dejection are some of the biggest underlying problems in our society. We have been doing our best to make people aware, but a lot more needs to be done. We had applied for a 24x7 helpline and are yet to get a response from the government,” said Founder of Manam Foundation Anuradha Mahapatra.

According to National Crime Record Bureau’s (NCRB) latest report on accidental deaths and suicides, 5,546 people took their own lives in 2020 in Odisha as against 4,582 in 2019. The suicide cases in the State rose by 21 per cent in one year while suicide rate increased from 10.5 in 2019 to 12.2 in 2020.Professor and HOD at Department of Psychiatry of SCB Medical College Dr Sarada Prasanna Swain said people’s response is important to deal with mental health. “People do not come on their own for counselling. That’s why family has a role to play,” he added.