STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa HC bins PIL on rates charged by private ambulances

The Orissa High Court on Thursday dismissed a PIL seeking regulation of rates charged by private ambulance service providers to transport patients to hospitals.

Published: 25th June 2022 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

ambulance

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Debadatta Mullick, EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Thursday dismissed a PIL seeking regulation of rates charged by private ambulance service providers to transport patients to hospitals.The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice R K Pattanaik declined to entertain the petition as it lacked factual data and dismissed it. HC lawyer Byomakesh Tripathy had filed the petition. Advocate Biplab Bahali argued on the petitioner’s behalf. He contended that private ambulance service providers are charging exorbitant rates from people seeking transport to hospitals as there was no regulation to control them. 

The bench said, “Although the cause brought forth in this petition is a laudable one, the petition is totally bereft of details to enable the Court to appreciate the factual context in which the issue is sought to be projected”. The bench further said, “Since the petitioner is complaining of exorbitant charges demanded by private ambulance operators, and seeks regulation of that practice, it is necessary for the him to do some spadework and place before the Court concrete instances across Odisha of the amounts charged by private ambulance operators.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court Ambulance
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (Photo| PTI)
The Eknath Shinde story: Auto driver who shook Shiv Sena's foundations
Infosys (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Infosys recruits over 85,000 freshers in FY22, hiring up by 2.2 times in two years
CEO and Managing Director of Mantri Developers Sushil Mantri (Photo | Twitter/@MrSushilMantri)
Mantri Developers CMD Sushil Mantri arrested by ED in money-laundering case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp