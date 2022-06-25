Remove marble with Jagannath inscription from temple floor: Vishwa Hindu Parishad

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The activists of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have sought the intervention of district administration for removal of a plaque from the floor of Jagannath temple here with ‘Sri Sri Jagannath’ inscribed on it. Sources said, the plaque was placed on the floor by Orissa Stevedores Ltd. (OSL) at the main entrance of the temple while carrying out marble works decades back. Though no one objected over the years, the VHP has now taken up the issue and demanded immediate removal of the same.

Dhritidhar Das, district head of VHP said, “thousands of devotees walk on the plaque even when we revere and worship Lord Jagannath. We have demanded immediate removal of the plaque as it is unacceptable to allow people to trample on it. We have also submitted a memorandum to the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) today to take necessary steps for removal of the piece.”Meanwhile, ADM Paradip Kanhu Charan Dhir has assured the activists of VHP to take necessary steps for removal of the said plaque from the temple soon.