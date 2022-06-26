STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Adulterated cement factory busted in Jajpur, seven held

The police team seized  the truck, empty cement bags, equipment and grinder and mixer machines from the spot.

Handcuffs, Arrest

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Police on Saturday busted a fake cement manufacturing unit at Golagaon under Kalinga Nagar police limits in Jajpur district and arrested seven persons, including the owner of the unit. More than 420 bags of adulterated cement with labels of a branded company were seized from the unit.  The truck which was used in loading the adulterated cement bags for transportation was also seized.

Sources said, acting on a tip-off, Kalinga Nagar police conducted a raid on the unit near Dakbangala Chhak in Golagaon and detected a huge quantity of adulterated cement packed in bags displaying the logo and name of a branded cement company. The police team seized  the truck, empty cement bags, equipment and grinder and mixer machines from the spot.

Jajpur S P Rahul P R said, “the unit owner used to procure inferior quality cement and mix it with adulterants. He then packed it in bags with the logo and name of a reputed cement company. Later, he used to sell the adulterated cement to wholesalers and retailers in the district and outside by slashing its price by `20-30 per bag,” the SP added.All the seven have been produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

