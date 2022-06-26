Aparajita releases her third report card; assures Bhubaneshwar's development

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi on Saturday released the third annual report card of her performance as a Parliamentarian from the Capital city. Presenting the 96-page report card before the public, Sarangi said the year 2021-22 was considerably better in terms of her overall performance. “Development, as emphasised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was the major focus. Besides, grievance redressal and community outreach were in the priority list of my work,” she said.

Listing out 12 key achievements in the third year of tenure, the Bhubaneswar MP said she has managed to ensure implementation of projects worth Rs 6,473 crore through the National Highway Authority of India. These projects include 10 flyovers, 28 vehicle underpasses, a 111 km-long Capital Region Ring Road, Khurda bypass road and four foot over-bridges.“Despite suspension of MPLAD funds temporarily for two years due to Covid-19 pandemic, major projects at community-level were taken up. 1,000 solar lights were also installed,” she said.

The MP said 1,036 out of 1,143 sanctioned projects under MPLAD were completed, while work is in progress in the remaining 107. Piped water supply was ensured for around 1.27 lakh out of a total 2.20 lakh rural households in Bhubaneswar constituency till last fiscal and steps are being taken to provide the facility to remaining 93,862 rural households by next year.

“Nine mega piped water supply projects worth Rs 1,380 crore are at different stages of progress under Jal Jeevan Mission. The Rajua Diversion Weir Project proposed to provide irrigation to 2,666 hectare land in 41 villages of Khurda and Puri is also under implementation. Rs 170 crore has already been spent for this purpose so far,” she said. Sarangi claimed that around 94,165 farmers of her constituency have been benefited under PM Kissan Samman Nidhi Yojana so far.

The BJP national spokesperson said public grievances were heard at her office on a daily basis in which 6,166 issues were registered and 5,545 were redressed in last one year. She stated that she is striving to ensure upgradation of Bolagarh and Lingaraj passenger halts, modernisation of Bhubaneswar railway station, renovation of Chilika, construction of 150 bed ESIC MCH at Andharua, inclusion of three tribes including Durua and Kandha Kumbhara in ST list under Article 342 of the Indian Constitution, rejuvenation of Prachi river and direct flight from Bhubaneswar to Jammu and Shirdi.