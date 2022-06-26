Elderly couple faces neglect by sons, complaint filed

By Express News Service

PARADIP: An 80-year-old person and his wife aged about 75 years, living in Badang village under Kujang police limits, are at their neighbours’ mercy for the last five years because the couple’s two sons allegedly refused to take care of their parents. Sarat Chandra Tripathy and his wife Nirupama, ailing due to old age are fed by some neighbours who too have provided temporary shelter to the old couple.

On Friday, the villagers lodged a complaint in Kujang police station against the negligence shown by the two sons towards their parents and also sought a local NGO’s intervention. The villagers held a meeting on Friday where the two sons refused to provide food and medicines to their parents.

“When we stayed at their (sons) house, they stopped giving us food and tortured us physically and mentally. They also refused to give money for my wife’s treatment. Later they forced us out of the house and we had to stay in a temporary shed of our neighbour’s house,” Sarat alleged. Now the couple has been handed over to Vyas Foundation, an NGO, for their treatment and rehabilitation.

President of Vyas Foundation Snehamayee Acharaya informed that given the poor health condition of the couple, the two were first admitted to Kujang hospital before being shifted to district headquarter hospital in Jagatsinghpur. “After treatment, steps will be taken to shift them to an old age home after consultation with the administration,” she added.