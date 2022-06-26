Film fest to build road safety awareness : CJ Muralidhar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Dr S Muralidhar on Saturday called for increased focus on key road safety issues to reduce rising accidents in the State.“There is a need to focus on issues like safety of pedestrians and cyclists, drowsy driving, overloading of trucks and plying of unfit vehicles,” said the Chief Justice at the National Road Safety Short Film Festival 2022, organised by the Transport Department, at Puri.

The issues raised in the films on theme of road safety are very relatable, he said and hoped that the festival will create more awareness on safe driving habits and help reduce road accidents and fatalities arising out of them. “This festival is an eye-opener for judiciary as well,” he added.Chief Justice Dr Muralidhar also appreciated the involvement of children in the movies screened during the film festival and said it was very encouraging to witness them highlighting the major road safety issues.

He also urged to focus on first party insurance of all vehicles, to provide free treatment to trauma patients during first 48 hours of accidents and to be ready with well equipped ambulances on the roads.Rakhi, a movie based on the bond of a brother and sister and directed by Manmay Dey from Balasore, won the best film award in the Odia category. The Power of 2 Sec, a movie directed by Pankaj Gupta from Bangalore, received the best film award in non-Odia category. In the award ceremony, Dey and Gupta were felicitated by the Chief Justice.

A total of 230 entries were received from across the country for the contest. The festival was organised as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court committee on road safety. Prize money for best film was Rs 1 lakh, for first runner-up, it was Rs 80,000 and Rs 60, 000 for the second runner-up. The other awards were for categories of best direction, screenplay, cinematography and acting, all carrying cash reward of Rs 25,000 each.

On the occasion, jury members including Founder of Humara Bachpan Trust Dharitri Patnaik, Chairman of Odisha Film Development Corporation Kuna Tripathy, award winning filmmaker Rajesh Touchriver, former MP and noted Odia actor Sidhant Mohapatra and Bakul Foundation secretary Sujit Mahapatra were felicitated.DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal, Transport Commissioner Arun Bothra and Additional Transport Commissioner Srinibas Behera also spoke.