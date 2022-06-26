Odisha: After Opposition criticism, BJD leaders called to CM Naveen’s Dubai trip

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Faced with sharp Opposition criticism, the delegation led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to the upcoming investors' meet in Dubai will have several political leaders from the ruling BJD including a minister. The Dubai part of the foreign visit of the Chief Minister will start from June 26.

The delegation, led by the Chief Minister, will attend the investors’ meeting on June 29 besides meeting the Odia diaspora at Dubai. The four-member political team from BJD is likely to include Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Rajya Sabha member Sujit Kumar, senior vice-president of BJD Debi Mishra and former Industries minister Dibya Shankar Mishra and Head of Mo College Abhiyaan Akash Das Nayak.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra and Principal Secretary in the Industries department Hemant Sharma will reach Dubai to attend the investors’ meet. The Chief Minister accompanied by 5T Secretary VK Pandian and Resident Commissioner Ravi Kant will reach Dubai from Rome on June 26. Principal Secretary in the Food Supply and Consumer Welfare department VV Yadav who is also the Principal Secretary in the Works department and chief administrator of Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) will return to Bhubaneswar from Rome.

The Chief Minister will have meetings with the individual investors accompanied by the Chief Secretary and Industries Secretary. Later, he will address the investors’ meeting where the political leaders will attend. The political leaders will also attend the meeting with Indian diaspora in the evening which the Chief Minister is expected to address.

A 10-member team of industrialists from the country will also attend the investors meet which is being organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). Sources said that the political leaders will mainly attend the meeting of Odisha diaspora and other functions at Dubai.

BJP State general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan and senior Congress MLA Suresh Kumar Routray had targeted the Chief Minister for not including any ministers in the delegation. However, the composition of the team of political leaders has raised eyebrows as it does not include the Industries Minister Pratap Keshari Deb and Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Mallick.