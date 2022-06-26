Odisha government asks Puri Collector to keep Covid beds ready ahead of Rath Yatra

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Saturday directed Puri administration to remain fully prepared ahead of the world-famous Rath Yatra and keep adequate facilities ready for treatment of Covid patients. As the new cases are rising in the State, the Health and Family Welfare department has asked Puri Collector to increase surveillance and monitor all ILI/SARI cases coming to hospitals.

In-charge Principal Secretary of Health department NB Dhal has written to the Collector Samarth Verma to keep Covid Care Centres (CCC), oxygen-supported beds, ICU and HDU ready in view of the large congregation during Rath Yatra.

Stating that there is a rising trend of Covid cases in the country and State at present, Dhal has instructed to step up measures so that devotees and visitors do not face any trouble while taking part in the annual event, where devotees have been allowed after two years of pandemic disruption.

While people with symptoms have been appealed not to come to Puri during the 13-day event, all possible measures are being taken to complete vaccination, particularly the second dose due and precautionary dose and expand coverage through special camps in the district.Directions have also been issued to create required facilities for RAT and swab collection at different sites for those symptomatic and those wanting to get tested.

Meanwhile, the State reported 62 new cases from eight districts in last 24 hours. Khurda led the chart with 37 cases, followed by eight from Cuttack and two each from Balasore and Sundargarh. The active cases stood at 363.