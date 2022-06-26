Odisha Minister, MLA break law, pay fine for riding without helmet

By Express News Service

BALASORE: In a stark example of lawmakers turning law breakers, School and Mass Education Minister Sameer Ranjan Das and BJD MLA of Balasore Sadar Constituency Swarup Das were caught riding without helmet violating Motor Vehicle Incident (MVI) norms at Hemkapada Square within Balasore town police limits on Saturday. They were fined a sum of ` 1000 by traffic police for the violation.

As per sources, the minister riding pillion with the MLA were on way to inspect schools on a two-wheeler owned by Pankaj Agarwal without wearing helmet when they were caught by the traffic police. As the police on duty slapped a fine of ` 1000, the MLA was fast enough to pay and left without any further discussion.

The Regional Transport Officer (RTO), Balasore Rashmi Ranjit Dalabehera said that he is aware of the matter and the defaulting legislator has paid the fine for breaching norms. Contacted, traffic Inspector Siba Prasad Bhadra confirmed the incident and said the minister and MLA were asked to pay a fine when caught riding without helmets. “Since law is the same for all, they paid fine and left,” Bhadra stated.

Balasore BJP District President Umakanta Mohapatra told TNIE that Ministers and MLAs flouting rules is unfortunate. “The traffic police must also take stern action against the more than 20 BJD workers who did not wear helmets while following the leaders’ bike. The law makers are giving a wrong message to the public,” Mohapatra said.