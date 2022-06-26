STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Proper land records for 28 villages of Kotia panchayat

The local people including the public representatives of the disputed villages have also been demanding the same before Koraput administration.

Published: 26th June 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The district administration will ensure proper land records to all residents of 28 villages including 21 disputed villages of Kotia panchayat under Pottangi block. According to sources, people of the  Kotia panchayat have been demanding proper land records including their rights to forest land, however, it could not be given to them by identifying the beneficiaries as per the existing norms of the State government. 

The local people including the public representatives of the disputed villages have also been demanding the same before Koraput administration.The RI circle has been set up in Kotia panchayat to look after revenue matters of the local people, with the Revenue Inspector functioning from Pottangi Tehsil headquarters. 

On Friday, Additional Secretary Satyabrata Sahu visited Kotia and  directed Koraput district administration to ensure the land records to the people as per the government norms by Revenue Inspector at Kotia RI office. He also instructed the district Collector to ensure regular work and permanent stay of the Kotia Revenue Inspector in the Panchayat hheadquartersfor the convenience of the people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kotia panchayat
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Cross of joblessness is becoming heavier for the young
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Mother jailed for baby’s murder to walk free
First business trip to Bengaluru turns horrific for Australian CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp