Protest ends at Rim Jhim Ispat plant

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: The month-long agitation by the villagers of Kurunti demanding jobs in Rim Jhim Ispat company ended on Saturday following a meeting called by Dhenkanal Collector Saroj Sethy. During the meeting, it was decided that the land oustees of the village were eligible to get job in the plant in the next three months.

The villagers resorted to a mass dharna in front of the steel plant demanding jobs for 175 people of the land oustees of the village. Rim Jhim Ispat Limited was earlier known as BRG Ispat Limited, which started construction in 2008 and began production in the year 2014-15.

However, following a sustained loss, the company has been referred to company Law Board. Then Rim Jhim Ispat as the highest bidder took over the plant in 2018-19.But after taking over the plant it did not provide the 175 villagers with jobs, who had lost land. This led to resentment among the villagers as they sat in dharna in front of the steel plant demanding jobs.