STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Protest ends at Rim Jhim Ispat plant

However, following a sustained loss, the company has been referred to company Law Board.

Published: 26th June 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2022 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Protest, placards

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: The month-long agitation by the villagers of Kurunti demanding jobs in Rim Jhim Ispat company ended on Saturday following a meeting called by Dhenkanal Collector Saroj Sethy. During the meeting, it was decided that the land oustees of the village were eligible to get job in the plant in the next three months.

The villagers resorted to a mass dharna in front of the steel plant demanding jobs for 175 people of the land oustees of the village. Rim Jhim Ispat Limited was earlier known as BRG Ispat Limited, which started construction in 2008 and began production in the year 2014-15.

However, following a sustained loss, the company has been referred to company Law Board. Then Rim Jhim Ispat as the highest bidder took over the plant in 2018-19.But after taking over the plant it did not provide the 175 villagers with jobs, who had lost land. This led to resentment among the villagers as they sat in dharna in front of the steel plant demanding jobs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rim Jhim Ispat
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Cross of joblessness is becoming heavier for the young
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Mother jailed for baby’s murder to walk free
First business trip to Bengaluru turns horrific for Australian CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp