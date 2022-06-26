This Kalahandi village resisted but development came their way

Uma Shankar Kar By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Development as a process can take years to see the light of the day in the remotest parts of the State. Dialbaheli village in Lanjigarh block is a shining example of administrative perseverance which could persuade Kutia Kondh families to not only relocate from their hilltop habitation but adapt to a new way of life with access to basic amenities.

In the tribal populated Lanjigarh, Thuamul Rampur and Madanpur Rampur blocks, tribals live hills isolated from the mainstream. As a result, access to water, health care, electricity, housing schemes and public distribution at doorsteps becomes a huge challenge. An additional roadblock is their resistance to move.

Dialbaheli, part of Kankutru GP in Lanjigarh block inhabited by the PVTGs, was one such village in isolation. However, villagers agreed to move downhill and convergence of government schemes brought transformation. But it did not happen overnight. It took years of persuasion.

In 2019, on December 30 when villagers were sanctioned dwelling units under PM Awas Yojana, they refused. They had doubts of losing traditional livelihoods, forest economy and abandonment of their ‘Dharni Mata’ in the old habitation.

The block administration had several rounds of discussion but in vain. Last year, the villagers relented and agreed to shift ‘Dharni Mata’ down the hill. After their deity was installed at the site of new habitation, construction of 16 housing units of PM Awas Yojana each costing `1.30 lakh started. Each household was given 95 mandays work under MGNREGS, community latrines under Swachh Bharat Mission. Hope was generated.

Within a year, things have changed. Now construction of 16 houses and latrines are complete and occupied by beneficiaries. Electricity has been connected to the houses. A 300 metre road from the new location to the main road located near village Dialbaheli has been constructed and two tubewells sunk too. Construction of two check dams over the nearby nullah for domestic use and drinking water under MGNRGS has been completed.

It was not easy to achieve this though. Lanjigarh BDO Jitendra Mishra said that the mission could be achieved by taking villagers into confidence which took years. There was a series of convergence meetings of officials, panchayati raj members and beneficiaries under the name ‘Team Dialbaheli.’

“Residents were earlier solely dependent on forest resources and shifting cultivation to sustain their livelihood. Their habitation was about 400 feet up in the hill surrounded by forests and shrubs and there was no way to approach the village during exigency,” he said. Forget safe drinking water, minimum health care, electricity, easy access to education institutions, childcare and other welfare measures. Now things have changed and residents of the small village avail welfare schemes.

“It was a difficult job but not an impossible one. This practice of taking villagers into confidence and convergence of different government schemes can be adopted in other such areas,” he pointed out.

Suka Majhi, the Jani (spiritual headman) of the village said, at the new habitation, along with installation of the deity, there is change in lives of people. Two women of the village Dhobli Majhi and Kamli Majhi also received smart health cards from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik too. This experience is now being replicated in Uper Langal Baheli village. Collector Kalahandi Gavali Parag Harshad said, it is possible to transform villages by concerted effort of administrative machinery in consultation with villagers