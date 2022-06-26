Trinity recovers, Gajapati informed, Nabajouban besha on June 29 

By Express News Service

PURI: A team of senior Daita servitors on Saturday conducted the ‘Rajprasad Bije’, a ceremonial procession of visiting the royal palace, to apprise Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb about the Trinity recovering from fever in the Anasara ghara (sick room) of the temple.

As is the tradition, they informed the Gajapati, considered the foremost servitor of the Lord Jagannath, that the deities would be ready for public darshan on the Nabajouban darshan on June 29, two days ahead of the car festival. While Ubha Yatra will be observed on June 30, Rath Yatra will begin on July 1.

After the grand bath on the Snan Purnima day, the deities were escorted to Anasarghar (sick room) supposedly suffering from fever. During their fortnight stay in the Anasara ghara, the Vaidya (physician) administered herbal medicines and kept them on fruit diet while Faita servitors carried out a number of secret services.

After recovery from fever, the servitors perform Banaklagi seva to give a youthful look to the deities. On the Nabajouban Darshan day which is also called Netra Utshab, devotees will be allowed to have darshan of the deities.

Speaking to mediapersons on the day, Gajapati said he has advised the concerned servitors for timely completion of nitees and rituals of deities as devotees will congregate in large numbers to participate in Rath Yatra after two years. “The administration should ensure no obstruction in front of the deities while on the chariots and facilitate darshan for all devotees,” Gajapati said.

He also said caution must be taken to ensure all publicity information on Lord Jagannath be based on Skanda Puran, Purusottam Mahatmya and Record of Rights.On shortage of timber, the Gajapati said, ‘the State forest department should take steps to mitigate the problem by effectively rejuvenating Sri Jagannath Bana Prakalp plantation units established in various parts of the state.

“The specific tree species should be raised to meet the future needs for chariots year on year for Rath Yatra,” Gajapati exhorted.Meanwhile, the Sri Jagannath temple administration shifted five quintals of silver from the temple office strong room to the district treasury amid tight security on Saturday.

The silver will be used for plating the Kalahat door, the main door to the temple Garbhagruha during the absence of deities for Rath Yatra. Silver plating of seven doors have been completed so far.