Two suspected Maoists held after exchange of fire in Sundargarh

Probe is underway to find if they have links with CPI(Maoist) or PLFI

Published: 26th June 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: After a brief exchange of fire with Rourkela police,  two suspected Maoists with sophisticated firearms were nabbed from a forest location near Relhatu of Chandiposh police limits in Sundargarh district on Saturday afternoon. One of them has sustained injuries on the leg.Though it was not clear if the two belonged to the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit or the Jharkhand-based People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI) or any other organised crime group, police is investigating for leads. 

Rourkela SP Mukesh K Bhamoo said acting on a tip off,  a police team was despatched to the spot. “Noticing police,  the miscreants fired two-three rounds and police retaliated. Soon, one miscreant was nabbed while another received a bullet shot on the left leg,” the SP explained. One AK-47 rifle with 20 rounds of live ammunition, one 9 mm pistol loaded with five bullets, one single shot firearm with four bullets and a car were recovered from their possession, Bhamoo added.

Investigation is underway to ascertain if the two have any link with the CPI(Maoist) or PLFI or any other organised crime group and purpose of their visit to the city, the SP further stated, adding, recovery of sophisticated weapon like AK-47 is neither carried by ordinary cadres of CPI (Maoist) or PLFI. Both the miscreants have been identified as Biswajit and Tuchu, both of Gumla district in Jharkhand. 

Earlier, in December 2017, Rourkela police had gunned down two PLFI members in Bisra police limits leading to seizure of a modified AK 47 rifle with loaded magazine, seven Single Barrel Breach Loading rifles, one .303 rifle, one pistol and 190 rounds of live ammunition.In late 1990s two Khalistan terrorists armed with AK-47 weapons were gunned down inside a forest of Bargaon block by Sundargarh police after they sneaked into the district.

