Villagers resist check dam repair work by Andhra Pradesh officials

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Unease prevailed in Jangalpadu village in Gosani block of Gajapati district following resistance by villagers to Andhra Pradesh officials who came there to repair a defunct check dam on Saturday. Constructed by the Odisha government, the check dam received water from Krushnasagar through canals. However, due to lack of maintenance by the district administration, it failed to store and release water to the cultivable fields of Gosani block. The check dam was built with the objective of irrigating over 500 acres in Gosani block before reaching Andhra limits through canal.

Since the check dam was defunct and Odisha government reportedly did not initiate any repair work despite complaints, on Saturday, contractors and officials of AP reached the place and started repair work.

Upset with the neighbouring state’s intervention, the farmers of Jangalpadu village resisted the officials leading to tension. However, the officials said since the hundred of acres of land in AP are also irrigated by the water from the check dam, and there is no alternative water supply system there, the Andhra government directed them to repair the dam.

Farmer leader Surya Narayana Patnaik said, despite our repeated appeals Gajapati administration slept over the matter. “Taking advantage of the situation, Andhra government on various pretexts is encroaching Odisha limits,” he added.Sarpanch of Jangalpadu B Mohon Rao said, “We have resources, but the callous attitude by the Odisha government officials is leading to such problems.”

On receiving information Lift Irrigation SDO Asish Kumar Mallik reached the spot and assured the Jangalpadu villagers to repair the check dam on war footing.As the border areas of Gajapati remain neglected, Andhra Government keeps on influencing Odisha people by repairing roads, installing electric poles and taking up other development works. It is beneficial for us but our self-respect is hurt, said Chandra Mohona Samal, a villager. Last week Andhra government officials constructed a road bordering Kasinagar block of Gajapati district.