Routray takes U-turn, says he will support Sinha in Presidential election

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the Congress MLAs are under scanner following Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s assertion that the BJD will work for securing all votes in favour of NDA’s Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, senior Congress legislator Suresh Kumar Routray made a U-turn on Sunday and announced that he will support the Opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha.

A day after stating that he will try to work for a consensus on the NDA presidential candidate, Routray took back his words and said that he will go by what the party high command has decided. “As per the final decision of the party high command Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, I will vote for UPA candidate Sinha,” he added.

Routray, later clarified his stand. “I strictly follow the decision of the high command always. Congress is one and we are one. We will vote for Sinha,” he said.Describing Murmu as pride of Odisha, Routray had announced that he will seek the help of high command and party president Sonia on reaching consensus over her candidature. The Congress leader said he had given such a statement considering the interest and opinion of the youth and the public.