Alleging official apathy, volunteers clean bridge in Poda-Astia village

Sources said the volunteers were seen cleaning both sides of the bridge and uprooting wild plants with spades to dispose of the stagnating water posing hindrance for commuters.

Volunteers cleaning the bridge over Budhabalanga river on Monday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: As commuting on Budhabalanga bridge is getting disrupted due to stagnation of water and alleged apathy of the Public Works department (PWD), a group of volunteers came forward for a cleanliness drive on the structure in Poda-Astia village under Shamakhunta block on Monday.

Sources said the volunteers were seen cleaning both sides of the bridge and uprooting wild plants with spades to dispose of the stagnating water posing hindrance for commuters. The volunteers said the cleanliness drive will continue as the PWD has failed in its duty. “Due to regular plying of heavy vehicles, heaps of sand and dry leaves pile up on the bridge.

This causes waterlogging in case of rains as the PWD authorities do not pay attention for months,” they claimed, adding that they will devote two hours in the morning daily to clean the entire stretch. Baripada PWD executive engineer Nandulal Ghadei was unavailable for comment.

