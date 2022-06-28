Gopalpur Ports Ltd holds health camp for locals

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Gopalpur Ports Ltd (GPL) organised a mobile health check-up camp at Haripur village under Kalipali panchayat for people living in the port periphery. Over 300 people from different villages of the panchayat participated in the camp and consulted doctors about various health issues free of cost. Six doctors with specialisation in gynaecology. medicine and paediatrics attended the camp which was held in presence of GPL (HR/IR) vice president Ajay Kumar Mishra and assistant vice president (HR/IR) Chitaranjan Bahinipati, sarpanch B Laxmi Patra and samiti member Bikash Kumar Behera.

The villagers, elected representatives and intellectuals hailed the port authorities for the initiative which was aimed at ensuring better healthcare for people of the region. Port officials said GPL launched the programme as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative. Recently, the port authorities inaugurated a health check-up lab for benefit of locals.