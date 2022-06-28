STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Gopalpur Ports Ltd holds health camp for locals

The villagers, elected representatives and intellectuals hailed the port authorities for the initiative which was aimed at ensuring better healthcare for people of the region.

Published: 28th June 2022 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

Health camps representational image. (Photo | EPS)

Health camps representational image. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Gopalpur Ports Ltd (GPL) organised a mobile health check-up camp at Haripur village under Kalipali panchayat for people living in the port periphery. Over 300 people from different villages of the panchayat participated in the camp and consulted doctors about various health issues free of cost. Six doctors with specialisation in gynaecology. medicine and paediatrics attended the camp which was held in presence of GPL (HR/IR) vice president Ajay Kumar Mishra and assistant vice president (HR/IR) Chitaranjan Bahinipati, sarpanch B Laxmi Patra and samiti member Bikash Kumar Behera.

The villagers, elected representatives and intellectuals hailed the port authorities for the initiative which was aimed at ensuring better healthcare for people of the region. Port officials said GPL launched the programme as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative. Recently, the port authorities inaugurated a health check-up lab for benefit of locals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gopalpur Ports Ltd Haripur port periphery health issues CSR mobile health check-up camp
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Agnipath pre-emptively aims at future problems
Madras High Court building. (File Photo | EPS)
Reimbursement for foreign travel not an absolute right for SBI officers: Madras HC
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
Kerala makes wearing mask in public mandatory, re-imposes fines for violation
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pixabay)
To marry her love, UP girl undergoes gender affirmation surgery and turns into 'he'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp