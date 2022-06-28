Trailer truck falls off bridge at Bhimkhoj, driver rescued after 9 hours

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A steel-laden trailer truck fell off a bridge at Bhimkhoj within Jujumura police limits here on Monday. The driver, who was pinned in the vehicle’s cabin, was rescued after nearly nine hours. The trailer truck was on way to Sambalpur from Angul via NH-55. At around 10 am, the truck was crossing a bridge at Bhimkhoj when the driver, Janardhan Tiwari from Uttar Pradesh, lost control. The vehicle fell off the bridge into a water body and Tiwari got stuck inside the cabin. Only his head was above the water.

Tiwari trapped inside the truck’s cabin

On being informed, police and local fire services personnel rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. Subsequently, two more fire teams were roped in from Sambalpur to help in the rescue.

Gas cutters were used and after a toil of nearly nine hours, the driver was rescued from the water body at around 8:30 pm. Tiwari sustained minor injuries in the accident. Jujumura IIC R Biswal said the driver has been admitted to VIMSAR, Burla.