STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

100 students fall sick after consuming mid-day meal in Bargarh district of Odisha

Soon after eating the meal, three students complained of stomach pain and started vomiting. Subsequently, other students also complained of stomach ache and nausea

Published: 29th June 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

A child vomiting after eating the noon meal and (right) students admitted to the district headquarters hospital. (Photo | Express)

A child vomiting after eating the noon meal and (right) students admitted to the district headquarters hospital. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BARGARH:  At least 100 students of Khaliapali Ashram Vidyalaya in Bargarh block fell ill after reportedly consuming the food served under mid-day meal (MDM) in the school on Tuesday.  

Sources said 150 students had their lunch in the school. Soon after eating the meal, three students complained of stomach pain and started vomiting. Subsequently, other students also complained of stomach ache and nausea. All the students were rushed to the district headquarters hospital (DHH), Bargarh. 

In-charge chief district medical officer (CDMO) of Bargarh Sadhu Charan Dash said, “The children were brought to the hospital in phases. After examining them, we found that most of the cases were psychological. The students were discharged after primary treatment. However, three students are still admitted to the hospital and have been kept under observation.”

The samples of cooked food served to the students have been collected for tests. Besides, the rice and soya beans stored in the school kitchen have been seized to check their quality, Dash added. A teacher of the school Padmabati Rout said the students consumed the usual food that they are given everyday under MDM. “We are not sure what triggered such a situation. Most of the students have been discharged from hospital and are doing fine,” Rout added.

Meanwhile, the incident sparked discontentment among villagers of Khaliapali. Dahaja Mahapatra, a villager, said, “We were at home when we got to know that some children were taken ill after eating the noon meal in school. We immediately went to the school but many of us could not find our children as they were in the hospital. The school authorities did not even bother to inform us.” Many villagers demanded action against those responsible for the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MDM 100 students Fell Ill mid-day meal Khaliapali Ashram Vidyalaya
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra crisis: MVA will have to move SC against Governor's letter for floor test, says Congress' Prithviraj Chavan
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Udaipur murder: Can't happen until there is link with radical elements at national, international levels, says CM
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Punjab to bring resolution in Assembly
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)
When not CM, BS Yediyurappa spends time travelling around the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp