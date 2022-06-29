100 students fall sick after consuming mid-day meal in Bargarh district of Odisha

By Express News Service

BARGARH: At least 100 students of Khaliapali Ashram Vidyalaya in Bargarh block fell ill after reportedly consuming the food served under mid-day meal (MDM) in the school on Tuesday.

Sources said 150 students had their lunch in the school. Soon after eating the meal, three students complained of stomach pain and started vomiting. Subsequently, other students also complained of stomach ache and nausea. All the students were rushed to the district headquarters hospital (DHH), Bargarh.

In-charge chief district medical officer (CDMO) of Bargarh Sadhu Charan Dash said, “The children were brought to the hospital in phases. After examining them, we found that most of the cases were psychological. The students were discharged after primary treatment. However, three students are still admitted to the hospital and have been kept under observation.”

The samples of cooked food served to the students have been collected for tests. Besides, the rice and soya beans stored in the school kitchen have been seized to check their quality, Dash added. A teacher of the school Padmabati Rout said the students consumed the usual food that they are given everyday under MDM. “We are not sure what triggered such a situation. Most of the students have been discharged from hospital and are doing fine,” Rout added.

Meanwhile, the incident sparked discontentment among villagers of Khaliapali. Dahaja Mahapatra, a villager, said, “We were at home when we got to know that some children were taken ill after eating the noon meal in school. We immediately went to the school but many of us could not find our children as they were in the hospital. The school authorities did not even bother to inform us.” Many villagers demanded action against those responsible for the incident.