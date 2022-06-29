BJP unit launches FIR against Ram Gopal Varma for tweet on Murmu

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Sambalpur unit of BJP on Tuesday lodged an FIR against filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma in Town police station over his alleged controversial tweet on NDA’s Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.

In a tweet on June 22, Varma had said, “If Draupadi is the President who are the Pandavas? And more importantly, who are the Kauravas?’’ The tweet sparked a controversy and attracted sharp reactions from many.

In a statement, the BJP said, “We condemn the remarks made by the filmmaker. His tweet has triggered widespread anger among people of the country. His remarks may disrupt the peace and harmony prevailing in the society and lead to an untoward situation. We demand strict action against Varma.”

The complaint was filed by district vice-president of BJP Phani Bhushan Mishra. He was accompanied by BJP district president Girish Patel, head of the party’s youth wing Ashwini Majhi and regional media coordinator Manas Ranjan Bakshi.

Town IIC Prakash Karna said, “I have received the complaint from BJP workers. It will be forwarded through proper channel for necessary action.” So far, several FIRs have been lodged against Varma across the country for insulting Murmu.