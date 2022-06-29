STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BJP unit launches FIR against Ram Gopal Varma for tweet on Murmu

In a statement, the BJP said, “We condemn the remarks made by the filmmaker. His tweet has triggered widespread anger among people of the country."

Published: 29th June 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Ram Gopal Varma. (File Photo)

Ram Gopal Varma. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  The Sambalpur unit of BJP on Tuesday lodged an FIR against filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma in Town police station over his alleged controversial tweet on NDA’s Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.

In a tweet on June 22, Varma had said, “If Draupadi is the President who are the Pandavas? And more importantly, who are the Kauravas?’’ The tweet sparked a controversy and attracted sharp reactions from many.

In a statement, the BJP said, “We condemn the remarks made by the filmmaker. His tweet has triggered widespread anger among people of the country. His remarks may disrupt the peace and harmony prevailing in the society and lead to an untoward situation. We demand strict action against Varma.”

The complaint was filed by district vice-president of BJP Phani Bhushan Mishra. He was accompanied by BJP district president Girish Patel, head of the party’s youth wing Ashwini Majhi and regional media coordinator Manas Ranjan Bakshi.

Town IIC Prakash Karna said, “I have received the complaint from BJP workers. It will be forwarded through proper channel for necessary action.” So far, several FIRs have been lodged against Varma across the country for insulting Murmu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP FIR filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma controversial tweet NDA Droupadi Murmu
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra crisis: MVA will have to move SC against Governor's letter for floor test, says Congress' Prithviraj Chavan
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Udaipur murder: Can't happen until there is link with radical elements at national, international levels, says CM
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Punjab to bring resolution in Assembly
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)
When not CM, BS Yediyurappa spends time travelling around the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp