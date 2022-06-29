STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid spike: New cases cross 100 mark in Odisha, highest in Three months

As a huge congregation of devotees is expected on the Rath Yatra day on July 1 in Puri, the State government has decided to distribute over 10 lakh masks making its use mandatory.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Days ahead of Rath Yatra, which is likely to witness a congregation of over a million devotees,  Odisha on Tuesday logged 113 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day count in last three months. The test positivity rate (TPR) also touched one per cent (pc) signalling the high growth of the coronavirus infection in the State these days. While the cases went up by 64 pc, the TPR almost doubled in last 24 hours.

The positivity rate in Khurda soared to 9.21 pc from 5.59 pc a day before. As many as 11,284 tests, including over 40 pc through RTPCR, were conducted in the State of which 705 were from Khurda.  
Of the fresh cases spread over six districts, 15 are in the age group of 0-18 years. While 67 cases have been detected from quarantine, 46 were local contacts. Khurda topped the districts with maximum 65 cases, followed by Cuttack (21), Sundargarh (6), Sambalpur (4) and Jajpur (2). 

The districts, which had led the third wave in January, have been witnessing a spurt in cases. The infections in Khurda, including Capital city Bhubaneswar, are on the upward spiral since June 15 and the daily case count increased almost four times in the last fortnight. Cuttack has been witnessing occasional spikes with clusters in hostels or educational institutions. Apart from the two districts, Balasore, Puri, Jajpur, Sambalpur and Sundargarh have also been recording sporadic cases in regular intervals.      

Stating that the infections are rising but the situation is not alarming, Director of Health Services Dr Bijay Mohapatra said Covid-19 transmission rate is comparatively high in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.
“The districts and urban local bodies, where the spike in cases is being noticed, have been asked to step up containment measures to check the spread. People are advised to wear masks and avoid going to crowded places. Second and precautionary dose vaccinations are being ramped up,” he added.

As a huge congregation of devotees is expected on the Rath Yatra day on July 1 in Puri, the State government has decided to distribute over 10 lakh masks making its use mandatory for all participants to take part in pulling of chariots.

Meanwhile, the Centre has asked all states, including Odisha to ensure that people taking part in mass gatherings are asymptomatic and preferably fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has stressed to maintain a close watch over occurrence of isolated/cluster of new Covid-19 cases and take prompt public health measures accordingly.

