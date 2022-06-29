Devotees to witness divine siblings in Nabajoubana Besha after two years

By Express News Service

PURI: After two weeks of recluse at the Anasara ghara, Lord Balabhadra, Lord Jagannath and Devi Subhadra will appear before devotees in Nabajoubana Besha on Wednesday. Hundreds of devotees are expected to witness the event after a gap of two years.

Following the divine bath on Snana Purnima day, the deities had fallen sick and been recovering in the sick room. They were treated by temple Vaidya with herbal drugs. As per tradition, on Tuesday, the servitors applied solution called ‘khadi and Ghana laagi’ on the body of the deities early in the morning.

Three sets of Dutta Mahapatra servitors recast the face makeup using natural colours for two days behind closed doors to prepare the Trinity for the Nabajoubana Besha. On Wednesday, Parmanik darshan (for ticket holders) will continue for one hour from 8 am to 9 am, while Sahan Mela (free darshan) will begin by 9 am and continue till 10.30 am. Later in the day devotees can see the deities from 2 pm to 3 pm and then from 6 pm to 6.30 pm. This apart, the temple administration is planning to allow free darshan intermittently till 12.30 pm.

Since this year, as per Srimandir Panjika, the Nabajouban Besha timings continue on Thursday too, a large number of devotees are likely to witness the Trinity that day as well, said deputy chief administrator of the temple Samarth Verma. “We are taking steps to streamline the nitees to facilitate Sahanmela (free darshan) for devotees who will be allowed entry through Simhadwar.

On Thursday, darshan will be allowed till 5 pm,” he added. Thereafter the doors will be closed for public to prepare deities for the grand Pahandi on Rath Yatra day, Verma added. Meanwhile, construction of the three chariots are almost complete. A mock drill of chariot pulling was held in the reserve police grounds on Tuesday.

Third eye vigil on Rath Yatra at baripada

Baripada: Mayurbhanj police will put in place tight security measures for the Rath Yatra at Haribaldev Jew temple which will be held on July 2. SP Rishikesh D Khilari on Tuesday said CCTV cameras will be installed at major points on the Grand Road and adjoining places to keep a watch on devotees. At least 25 platoons of police force will be deployed for the festival. Temporary check posts will be set up at the entry points of Baripada town. A 24-hour police helpline will operate during the festival to assist the public.