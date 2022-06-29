State government failure to be discussed at BJP office-bearers meeting at Bhubaneshwar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP at its office-bearers meeting here on Tuesday set the agenda for the State executive committee meeting to be held on Wednesday. The meeting chaired by State BJP president Samir Mohanty expressed concern over massive corruption at all levels in the BJD government.

Failure of the State government in maintaining law and order, resolving farmers problems, improving education and health services, employment generation and delivery of public services, among other issues, will be discussed at the meeting, said BJP State general secretary Lekhashree Samantasinghar.

Coming down heavily on the State government for keeping the list of beneficiaries under various welfare schemes a secret, she said since a majority of the schemes are Centrally-funded, the BJD is afraid that the credit will go to the Narendra Modi government.

She said the BJD government has not been able to solve basic problems of the people like supply of tap water and electricity to every household even after more than 22 years in power. Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu, Lok Sabha MPs, Suresh Pujar and Basanta Panda and State functionaries attended the meeting.