Works Minister to hold talks with Railway officials for ROB on busy Cuttack-Nuagaon highway

Reviewing different ongoing projects with local officials in Jagatsinghpur, the Minister said he will urge Railway officials to start construction work of the proposed ROBs at the earliest.

Published: 29th June 2022 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallik reviewing a project with district officials. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  Works, Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallik on Tuesday assured to hold talks with the Railway Ministry over the delay in construction of two railway over bridges (ROBs) at Kandarpur on the busy Cuttack-Nuagaon highway and Chapada on Jagatsinghpur-Jaipur road linking Paradip port.

Reviewing different ongoing projects with local officials in Jagatsinghpur, the Minister said he will urge Railway officials to start construction work of the proposed ROBs at the earliest. The ROBs were proposed several years back but work on the projects is yet to start. In absence of the bridges, traffic congestion has become a regular affair on Cuttack-Nuagaon National Highway-55 and Jagatsinghpur-Jaipur road.

Sources said the level crossings at Kandarpur and Chapada remain closed most of the time due to frequent movement of trains. The locals including students and patients face inconvenience as they have to wait at the crossing for at least 20-25 minutes. This leads to regular traffic congestion on the two routes.

On the day, Jagatsinghpur MLA Prasant Muduli and MP Rajshree Mallick raised the issue of delay in construction of the ROBs following which Mallik assured to take up the matter with officials of Railways, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Works department.

Earlier, the Minister inspected ongoing works of the multipurpose indoor hall project in Paradip, Jaipur-Katikata bridge over Mahanadi river and the mother child care unit at district headquarters hospital, Jagatsinghpur. Mallik directed the district officials to expedite land acquisition for other projects. Officials of the Works department and elected representatives were present.

TAGS
Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallik ROBs Cuttack-Nuagaon highway Jagatsinghpur-Jaipur Paradip port
