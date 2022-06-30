Drive begins to clear encroachments near temples with Rath Yatra nearing kick off

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: With Rath Yatra two days away, the district administration has started massive eviction drive to remove illegal encroachers from near temples in the district recently amid tight security.

“The eviction has been taken up against land mafia and illegal shop owners who had occupied the land around the Jagannath temple in Kakatpur village under Mahakalapada block,” said Additional Tehsildar of Mahakalapada block Gagan Bihari Das. Police have been deployed in large numbers to check any untoward situation, he added.

Encroachers around the 300-year-old Baladevjew temple were also evicted for the smooth passage of the 64 ft high chariot for Rath Yatra, said executive officer of temple management committee, Balabhadra Patri. Many people illegally occupying space around the Jagannath temples of Keraragada, Pattamundai, Rajnagar, Patkura, Rajkanika and other places were also evicted keeping Rath Yatra in mind.

“We need more land for the construction of many upcoming projects and widening the road. No encroacher on government land will be spared. Rather legal action will be taken against those who refuse to vacate, “ Additional District Magistrate of Kendrapara Pitambar Samal said. Officials are working out ways to gather details about all government land under unlawful occupation in the district, Samal added.

Constructions are being carried out unlawfully by many influential persons and they are encroaching upon land from New Bus stand to Court road, river beds and ghats of Govari river. “But the authorities have not yet started any action on these people, “ vice-president of Kendrapada Citizens Forum Biswanath Behera alleged.

Besides, around 200 vegetable sellers dump wastes at Gopa Chhak on the National Highway no- 5 (A) close to the town posing problems for commuters. Highways too are occupied by parked vehicles and half of the roads frequently dug up. “These are possible threats for large number of traffic expected in the town during the Rath Yatra,” the officer informed.

