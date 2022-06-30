Moquim resigns as CLP secretary

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Congress MLA from Barabati-Cuttack Mohammed Moquim reportedly resigned from the post of secretary of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) ahead of the budget session of the Assembly beginning from July 2, triggering a crisis in the party.

Sources said Moquim was not happy with the appointment of Sarat Pattanayak as the president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) as he was an aspirant for the post. At one point, Moquim was tipped to take over from Niranjan Patnaik as the State president of the party.

However, as political activities stopped because of Covid-19 pandemic, Patnaik continued in the post. Congress whip in the Assembly Tara Prasad Bahinipati had also resigned from the post earlier. As the CLP is likely to meet in a day or two ahead of the budget session, the meeting will be stormy. The OPCC president is also likely to attend the CLP meeting.