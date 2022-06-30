STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Moquim resigns as CLP secretary

Sources said Moquim was not happy with the appointment of Sarat Pattanayak as the president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) as he was an aspirant for the post.

Published: 30th June 2022 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

Mohammed Moquim. (Photo | Twitter, Mohammed Moquim )

Mohammed Moquim. (Photo | Twitter, Mohammed Moquim )

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Congress MLA from Barabati-Cuttack Mohammed Moquim reportedly resigned from the post of secretary of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) ahead of the budget session of the Assembly beginning from July 2, triggering a crisis in the party.

Sources said Moquim was not happy with the appointment of Sarat Pattanayak as the president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) as he was an aspirant for the post. At one point, Moquim was tipped to take over from Niranjan Patnaik as the State president of the party.

However, as political activities stopped because of Covid-19 pandemic, Patnaik continued in the post. Congress whip in the Assembly Tara Prasad Bahinipati had also resigned from the post earlier. As the CLP is likely to meet in a day or two ahead of the budget session, the meeting will be stormy. The OPCC president is also likely to attend the CLP meeting. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Barabati-Cuttack Mohammed Moquim resigned CLP budget session Assembly OPCC Covid Patnaik
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Eknath Shinde: Former auto driver and Sena street fighter now in driving seat in Maharashtra
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das describes cryptocurrencies as 'clear danger'
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Photo | AP)
Bumrah to captain India in fifth Test against England
Veena & Vani celebrate after passing the Inter exams in Hyderabad on Tuesday
Conjoined twin sisters from Hyderabad pass Intermediate exam with flying colours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp