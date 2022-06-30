Police-public meet at Naredivalasa in Kotia

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Amid frequent incursion attempts of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh administration in Kotia panchayat, Koraput police held a meeting with locals at Naredivalasa village on Tuesday.

A team led by sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Sunabeda MK Behera visited Naredivalasa and interacted with villagers. At the meeting, the locals reportedly expressed concern over non-implementation of various welfare scheme launched by the government in the village. They appealed to the police administration to do the needful in this regard.

The police team sought cooperation and help of villagers in maintaining law and order in the bordering areas. The grievances of villagers will be placed before the district administration for immediate redressal, the SDPO said.

Sources said police personnel of Salur block under Vizianagaram district in AP have been trespassing into bordering areas of Kotia regularly and are engaging in various activities to lure locals.