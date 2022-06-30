Vaishnaw to announce railway services 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Minister for Railways, Communications and Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw will inspect various railway sections and inaugurate/announce train services on Thursday. Vaishnaw will inspect Khurda Road-Balangir project, open Mahipur-Naugaon Road section at Nuagaon Road station and announce the upgradation of Bolgarh Passenger Halt to Station.

As per the schedule, he will flag off the extension of Bhubaneswar-Mahipur-Bhubaneswar Passenger Special up to Nuagaon Road from Nuagaon Road Station and announce a new train towards Puri besides the stoppage of Sewa Express at Bolagarh passenger halt.

In the evening, the Railway Minister will inaugurate Khurda Road new station building and flag off the LHB services in Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Duronto Express from Khurda Road Station. Apart from this, he will also inaugurate new buildings of Patia and Vani Vihar passenger halts through video conferencing from Khurda Road Station. Union Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan will also attend the occasion at Khurda Road Station.

Vaishnaw will also inspect passenger facilities and open various public amenities for Rath Yatra at Puri Station. The announcements included special trains for Rath Yatra pilgrims, covered shelter for 15,000 pilgrims, executive lounge, mobile ticketing facilities, battery operated cart facilities for elderly/differently-abled persons, food court and free food for needy people. Lok Sabha MPs Aparajita Sarangi and Achyutananda Samanta and local MLAs are slated to attend the programmes.