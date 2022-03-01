STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
5 killed in road accident on NH 149 in Odisha's Angul dist

Police sources said the accident occurred when the car in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary truck on the left side of the road.

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Five persons were killed in a road accident at Kantiapasi under the Khamar police station limits in the Angul district.

The deceased have been identified as Gaur Chandra Sahu (30) of Mandhata village, Dilip Sahu (28), Bapun Sahu (23), Ranu Pradhan (22), and Pinu Sahu (23) of Injidi village.

Police sources said the accident occurred when the car in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary truck on the left side of the road. They all were reportedly under influence of alchol.

The five-member group had come to Pallahara to ascertain the rural poll result. The ill-fated car hit the truck when they were returning after the counting finished.

"They had their dinner at a Dhaba near Kantiapashi along NH 149 and after taking their dinner they were returning to the village. The driver of the car suddenly lost his balance and hit the truck parked on the roadside.

Police said the five died on the spot and the car and their bodies were damaged severely in the mishap. The car was reduced to rubble, indicating the high speed at which the vehicle was running, the police said.

Police personnel reached the spot and retrieved the mangled remains of the bodies. The bodies were shifted to Khamar hospital for post-mortem.

