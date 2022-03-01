STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Accused in killing of elderly woman held, confesses to murder over debt repayment

The accused went back to loot gold ornaments he found in an almirah he repaired earlier, killed the old lady who confronted him

Published: 01st March 2022 05:04 AM

Image used for representational purposes only(File Photo)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Days after an elderly woman was found brutally murdered in Alakapuri, Sadar police claimed to have cracked down the case by arresting one person in this connection on Monday. The accused Balaram Sahu alias Balia, is a staff of an almirah-making unit in the locality. 

The 60-year-old Suraja Behera and her husband Bijay, a retired government employee had sought the assistance of an almirah-making unit after their almirah developed some lock and handle problem on February 24. A staff of the unit Balia visited his house a few times to repair it. He charged Rs 1,700 for the work and was paid the amount the same day.

As per police, Balia, during the repair had noticed some gold ornament cases in the almirah. Lured, he made a loot bid the same evening. After Bijay left for a walk, Balia went to their house but Suraja suspecting foul play restricted his entry and warned to call the cops. Fearing police action, Balia thrashed and stabbed her with a kitchen knife multiple times. However, unable to trace the ornaments, he left the house in a hurry picking up Suraja’s vanity bag and mobile phone. 

When Bijay returned and found the door locked from outside, he called his neighbours and broke open the door only to find Suraja lying dead in a pool of blood. They called the police and during inspection, it was found that all valuables were intact except Suraja’s mobile phone.  After Suraja’s daughter filed a case the next day, police started a manhunt and nabbed Balia from his rented house in Bhabinipur on the outskirts of Berhampur on the day.

Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra said Balia confessed to his crime during interrogation. After committing the crime, Balia proceeded to his home and finding no valuables or cash in the bag, he threw it in the canal alongside the road. “The accused has no crime record but was burdened with debt. He confessed to have committed the crime to repay his loans,” Mishra said. 

