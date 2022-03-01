BJD holds meet to chalk out Nabarangpur urban local body election plans

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: With an impressive lead in the rural elections, the BJD is eying a similar victory for the upcoming urban polls in Nabarangpur by starting to hold preparatory meetings in the district. On Monday, the ruling party held a meeting in Nabarangpur and Umerkote in presence of district BJD president and MP Ramesh Chandra Majhi to build strategy for the polls.

Workers from each ward attended the meeting and exuded confidence in the party’s performance in the urban local body (ULB) elections in the district. In the last urban elections, BJD had occupied the chairman and vice-chairman posts of both Umerkote and Nabarangpur municipalities.

As per information, around 23,723 voters in Umerkote municipality and 24,785 in Nabarangpur municipality will exercise their franchise in the upcoming elections. Contacted, MP Majhi said,”The BJD will have a landslide victory in Nabarangpur just like the rural polls. Due to lack of time, canvassing, door to door approach and political meetings will be conducted on war-footing.” Selection of candidates, issue of tickets, etc will be done within four to five days, Majhi further said.

Former municipality chairman Jhadeswar Mohanty, senior BJD leaders Kalu Panda and Santosh Parichha were present among others. Election to 14 wards of Umerkote and 17 wards of Nabarangpur municipality will be held on March 24.