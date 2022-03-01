STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha Covid situation: Offline UG, PG final year tests in July

Exams of other semesters at the UG and PG level may also be conducted at an appropriate time keeping in mind the UG, PG final year and semester exams in the 2022-23 academic year

Published: 01st March 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Aspirants appearing for an exam in Triplicane, Chennai

Representational Image of students writing an exam (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Higher Education department on Monday asked the universities and colleges in the state to complete final year and end semester tests of UG and PG students by the end of July this year in offline mode.The institutions have been given additional time due to a delayed start of the 2021-2022 academic calendar last year owing to Covid-19 pandemic.

Higher Education Secretary Saswat Mishra asked the universities and colleges to publish the results by August 15 this year to ensure that students are not adversely affected by the Covid induced dislocations in the current academic year. Exams of other semesters at UG and PG level may also be conducted at an appropriate time keeping in mind the UG, PG final year and semester exams in 2022-23 academic year, he said.

Similarly, the Skill Development and Technical Education department has also asked Biju Patnaik University of Technology, VSSUT Burla, DTET Cuttack, IGIT Sarang, MPEC Berhampur and other technical institutions under it to conduct semester exams for engineering and professional courses in offline mode. Department officials said that they have issued this instruction in view of the improved Covid situation in the state.

“The technical and professional institutions have been allowed to conduct exams in physical mode as there is no restriction in this regard from the SRC office,” said an official from the department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Covid situation Odisha offline exams Odisha UG and PG exams Odisha Covid cases
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp