Odisha Covid situation: Offline UG, PG final year tests in July

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Higher Education department on Monday asked the universities and colleges in the state to complete final year and end semester tests of UG and PG students by the end of July this year in offline mode.The institutions have been given additional time due to a delayed start of the 2021-2022 academic calendar last year owing to Covid-19 pandemic.

Higher Education Secretary Saswat Mishra asked the universities and colleges to publish the results by August 15 this year to ensure that students are not adversely affected by the Covid induced dislocations in the current academic year. Exams of other semesters at UG and PG level may also be conducted at an appropriate time keeping in mind the UG, PG final year and semester exams in 2022-23 academic year, he said.

Similarly, the Skill Development and Technical Education department has also asked Biju Patnaik University of Technology, VSSUT Burla, DTET Cuttack, IGIT Sarang, MPEC Berhampur and other technical institutions under it to conduct semester exams for engineering and professional courses in offline mode. Department officials said that they have issued this instruction in view of the improved Covid situation in the state.

“The technical and professional institutions have been allowed to conduct exams in physical mode as there is no restriction in this regard from the SRC office,” said an official from the department.