Odisha police's Crime Against Women and Children Wing registers first case

BHUBANESWAR: The Crime against Women and Children Wing (CAW&CW), which was set up last year, registered its first case pertaining to alleged sexual assault on a minor differently-abled girl in Keonjhar district on Monday.The victim of Siriabahal village is deaf, dumb and mentally challenged. Her brother lodged the complaint at Telkoi police station in the district on Saturday.

Considering the sensitivity of the crime and the fact that the victim is differently-abled, CAW&CW under Crime Branch took over the investigation of the case.“The case will be investigated by a team led by DSP Iman Kalyan Nayak. Necessary and prompt action will be taken in this regard,” said ADG CAW&CW, Rekha Lohani.

The objectives of this special wing are to monitor the investigation and supervision of special cases related to women and children besides, investigating other sensitive crimes. The special wing will study trends and patterns of all categories of crimes against women and children across the State in order to develop strategies for detection, prosecution and prevention of such crimes and for developing improved counselling strategies to deal with victims as well as juvenile offenders.

It will also monitor investigations in specific important cases of crimes against women and children in order to ensure successful prosecution. CAW&CW office became operational on State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) premises in Rasulgarh in February.