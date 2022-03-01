STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha police's Crime Against Women and Children Wing registers first case

The objectives of this special wing are to monitor the investigation and supervision of special cases related to women and children besides, investigating other sensitive crimes.

Published: 01st March 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Crime against Women and Children Wing (CAW&CW), which was set up last year, registered its first case pertaining to alleged sexual assault on a minor differently-abled girl in Keonjhar district on Monday.The victim of Siriabahal village is deaf, dumb and mentally challenged. Her brother lodged the complaint at Telkoi police station in the district on Saturday. 

Considering the sensitivity of the crime and the fact that the victim is differently-abled, CAW&CW under Crime Branch took over the investigation of the case.“The case will be investigated by a team led by DSP Iman Kalyan Nayak. Necessary and prompt action will be taken in this regard,” said ADG CAW&CW, Rekha Lohani.

The objectives of this special wing are to monitor the investigation and supervision of special cases related to women and children besides, investigating other sensitive crimes. The special wing will study trends and patterns of all categories of crimes against women and children across the State in order to develop strategies for detection, prosecution and prevention of such crimes and for developing improved counselling strategies to deal with victims as well as juvenile offenders.

It will also monitor investigations in specific important cases of crimes against women and children in order to ensure successful prosecution. CAW&CW office became operational on State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) premises in Rasulgarh in February.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Crime against Women and Children Wing Sexual assalut on minor
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp