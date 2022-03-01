Odisha unlocks, but some curbs on festivals stay

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Odisha witnessed a sharp decline in Covid cases since the last fortnight, the State government has unlocked all activities while restricting the celebration of Holi in public places. The State government had on February 25 issued a separate order on Maha Shivaratri celebrations.

Issuing the Covid guidelines for the month of March on Monday, the office of the Special Relief Commissioner said, Holi and related rituals will not be observed in public places throughout the State. “People may celebrate Holi with family members in their houses only and not in any public place. Collectors and municipal commissioners may impose any further restrictions as desirable in consideration of the local situation,” the order said.

All activities such as social, religious, political, sports gatherings, exhibitions and trade fairs have been allowed in compliance with Covid protocols. However, there will be a ceiling of 500 persons in social functions like marriage and thread ceremony while the number is 250 for funerals and related functions.

Marriage processions will be allowed with prior written approval from competent authorities subject to the ceiling of 100 participants including bridegroom, priest, friends, relatives, guests, members of band party, light and sound systems. The number of persons in the marriage procession will be counted towards the ceiling of 500 persons.

The district magistrates, municipal commissioners and police commissioner of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack have been authorised to decide the number of people in public gatherings as they feel appropriate in view of the prevailing pandemic situation. “Under no circumstances, the number of participants shall exceed the ceiling for the entire event,” the order said. The government on February 18 had lifted the night curfew from the State.

NEW GUIDELINES

No Holi celebration in public places

Restricted Shivaratri celebration

Marriage and related gatherings 500

Funerals - 250

