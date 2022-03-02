Baripada museum suffers from poor maintenance, staff shortage

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The dearth of staff coupled with lack of maintenance and renovation by district administration have rendered the Baripada Museum non-functional. Inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the museum has been officially functioning since 2008 but is presently in a bad condition due to poor upkeep over the years and inadequate staff.

The District Culture Officer is the lone authority in charge of the museum while there are no caretakers, watchmen or other staff to guard and preserve the artefacts. As per reports, the museum houses more than 300 artefacts including stone sculptures and manuscripts. However, their preservation is at stake as the walls and ceilings have developed cracks leading to seepage during rains.

Moreover, no effort has reportedly been made to carry out repair works for basic maintenance. Sources say, many a time, visitors, scholars and tourists from outside the state visit the museum but have to return as it remains closed often due to the absence of staff.

District Culture Officer (DCO) Tanuja Sirka said “The State Culture department had been apprised of the need for renovation and adequate staff at the museum. We were directed to inform the Public Works Department to carry out the repair but no official has turned up so far.”

Meanwhile, PWD Executive Officer Nandulal Ghadei said he will conduct a spot inquiry after the model code of conduct for the urban polls is lifted. It may be recalled that the artefacts in the museum were previously preserved in Sreeram Chandra Library, popularly known as Jubilee Library in the town’s Lalbazar area. While the right portion of the building is functioning as a museum, the other portion is serving as the district culture office.

