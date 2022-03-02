STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP needs strong leadership in Odisha, says MP Aparajita Sarangi

Sarangi added that the party will definitely perform well in the urban polls and upcoming general elections in the State.

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJP national spokesperson and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi on Monday accepted the party’s debacle in the three-tier panchayat polls and said that the party needs strong leadership in Odisha to win the trust of voters in the upcoming elections.

Addressing media at the party headquarters here, Sarangi said that the party’s dismal performance in the rural polls cannot be attributed to ‘outside reasons’.“We need to look within ourselves and do what is required to improve the party’s performance,” Sarangi said. 

She added that the party had won eight MP seats and improved its numbers in the last General and Assembly elections in 2019. “There is no reason why we can’t do so now,” she said. Sarangi added that the party will definitely perform well in the urban polls and upcoming general elections in the State.

