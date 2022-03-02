STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
De-addiction centre comes up in MKCG Medical College and Hospital

Former principal of MKCGMCH Prof Rabi Satpathy inaugurated the centre.

Published: 02nd March 2022

wine, alcohol, liquor

Representational image

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A drug de-addiction centre was inaugurated at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH) here on Tuesday. The former principal of MKCGMCH Prof Rabi Satpathy inaugurated the centre.

Speaking on the occasion, Satpathy said the district mental health programme will be implemented here and this will benefit a lot of patients suffering from addiction and psychological issues. While a nodal officer of the de-addiction centre, Dr. Bibhu Kalyan Sahu, presided over the function, Dean of MKCGMCH Prof. Abanikanta Mishra, superintendent Prof Santosh Mishra, head of Psychiatry department Prof Chandra Sekhar Tripathy and district public health officer Dr. R Jagadish Patnaik spoke on the occasion.

Nodal officer Dr. Sahu said the de-addiction centre has both outdoor and indoor facility for mentally-challenged patients and drug addicts. 

