STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

From Kharkiv, Odisha students plead for help   

On the other hand, a group of eight Odia students took the risk of walking for 10 kms amid air strikes to reach Voksal railway station early on Tuesday.

Published: 02nd March 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

The students and local residents who have been shifted to the metro station in Kharkiv city. ( Photo | EPS)

The students and local residents who have been shifted to the metro station in Kharkiv city. ( Photo | EPS)

By Diana Sahu
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The death of an Indian student Naveen Shekharappa in Russian shelling on Tuesday has rattled the others including those from Odisha who are now making desperate attempts to leave Ukraine’s Kharkiv. Though, only a few have been successful in escaping the war zone in the last 24 hours.

While around 30 to 40 students from Odisha managed to leave Kharkiv late on Monday evening and early on Tuesday, hundreds of others are still hiding in bunkers and metros amidst massive bombardments with no cash, food and water.

Pankaj Kumar Mohanta of Mayurbhanj, who was close to Derzprom when a Russian missile exploded this morning, said every minute counts now. “The situation is critical and the Russian military offensive is increasing by every passing minute. There is absolutely no way we can move out on our own now,” he said. 

In the morning, a bomb went off near the metro in Heroiv Prasti at Kharkiv where three Odia girls Liza Kap, Sonali Mishra and Lozarin Sahoo are stranded. They said the bomb exploded just 200 metres away from the metro and since then, there have been continuous gunfire.

“We are just three Indian girls left in this metro apart from some locals. We tried hiring a taxi to Voksal railway station (15 km away) but the driver demanded 2,500 Ukrainian Hryvnia (Rs 6,298 Indian rupees) which we do not have now. Everything is closed and our bank ATM cards and UPIs are no longer working,” said Sonali, a 5th-year student of the Kharkiv National Medical University. 

The girls who had been without food since morning walked down to hostel-5 near Oleksivska green metro in the evening and decided to stay put there till Wednesday. “We plan to walk down to Studentska railway station tomorrow morning where we might get a train,” added Liza.

On the other hand, a group of eight Odia students took the risk of walking for 10 km amid airstrikes to reach Voksal railway station early on Tuesday. Asish Bishi, one among them, said they paid $100 each just to enter the station. But when they tried to board a train at 8 am, all of them were thrown out by locals. 

“This station receives three trains in a day and the number of people waiting here is in the thousands. We managed to get into another train late in the evening by paying $150 each,” said Bishi, also a student of the medical university, who is headed to Poltava (central Ukraine). He added that all of them are only left with a few packets of biscuits. On Monday evening, a few of his classmates from Odisha managed to catch a train to Lviv. 

The students, however, expressed resentment over the Indian Embassy doing little for them. Another Odia Sruti Rath who is at Peremoha said students in this corner of the city have been told by their agencies to remain prepared with just one bag and passport as there may be an evacuation of Indian students. Meanwhile, as per the office of State Resident Commissioner in New Delhi, 17 students of Odisha returned to India (in Delhi and Mumbai airports) on Tuesday morning and five more are reaching the country by the 9.30 pm flight, taking the total to 22.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia war on Ukraine Indian students stuck in Ukraine Odisha students in Ukraine Kharkiv bunkers
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp