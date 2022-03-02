Poll victory celebration turns fatal for 5 youths

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Five youths, who were returning home after celebrating the poll victory of a zilla parishad (ZP) candidate, met a tragic end after their car rammed into a stationary truck on National Highway-149 at Kantiapasi within Khamar police limits late in the night on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Gaur Chandra Sahu (30) of Mandhata and Dilip Sahu (28), Bapun Sahu (23), Ranu Pradhan (22) and Pinu Sahu (23) of Injidi village. It is suspected that all of them including the car driver were in an inebriated condition.

Sources said the five youths had come to Pallahara where counting of votes for the ZP election in zone-24 was underway on the day. When the counting concluded, it emerged that the candidate whom they endorsed won the election. To celebrate the victory, all of them stopped at a roadside dhaba where they reportedly consumed alcohol and food.

The youths decided to return to Injidi village in their car at night. At Kantiapasi, the youth behind the wheel lost control and hit a truck parked on the left side of NH-149 from behind. While three of the youths died instantly, the other two were rushed to Khamar community health centre. However, the duo succumbed to their injuries. The impact of the collision was so severe that the car was completely mangled.

Police said the car was being driven at a very high speed and the accident took place at around midnight. The bodies of the youths were sent for postmortem. Following the tragic mishap, a pall of gloom descended on Injidi village.

6 of family from Chhattisgarh killed in road mishap

NUAPADA: Six persons of a family from Chhattisgarh were killed in an accident on Bargarh-Nuapada Biju Expressway near Sunsunia within Jonk police limits here on Tuesday. The deceased are Pradip Mallick (50), Basanti Mallick (45), Shatrughan Pradhan (65), Jagadish Sahu (37), his son Manas Sahu (12) and car driver Suganath Bhoi (50). While five of them died on the spot, Pradip was rushed to Nuapada district headquarters hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

The family hailed from Rasoda village within Basana police limits of Mahasamund district in Chhattisgarh. Sources said they were on their way to attend a wedding ceremony at Chindeikela when the mishap took place. At around 3 pm, they were crossing Sunsunia when the car driver missed the route to Chindeikela. While locating the diversion, Suganath lost control and the vehicle skidded off the road and fell off 15 feet below. Following the accident, Jonk police reached the spot and recovered the bodies. Jonk IIC Kailash Chandra Sethi said, “We have already informed the relatives of the deceased persons. Their bodies will be handed over to them after post-mortem.”