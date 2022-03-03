STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

4 detained with 32 kg gold ornaments by Railway Police in Bhubaneswar

Jewellery items worth Rs 16.32 cr were unaccounted for and sent from Zaveri Bazaar in Mumbai

Published: 03rd March 2022 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Police

A random check by constables of Government Railway Police in Bhubaneswar led to the seizure of allegedly unaccounted gold ornaments. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A random check by constables of Government Railway Police in Bhubaneswar led to the seizure of allegedly unaccounted gold ornaments weighing 32.81 kg and worth Rs 16.32 crore from four employees of a jewellery outlet in Mumbai’s Zaveri Bazaar.

Some of the ornaments found in
possession of the four persons | Express

The four Hasmukhlal Dixit, Mahesh Umasare, Suresh Sahadev Khare and Dipak Anant, all residents of Mumbai and employees of Sona Rupa Jewellers have been detained. They got down from Konark Express at about 11.30 pm at platform number - 1 in Bhubaneswar railway station. They were about to exit the railway station when they spotted the GRP constables Subhrat Kumar Behera and Biswajeet Rout and in an attempt to avoid getting caught, they hurriedly changed their path.

Suspecting foul play, constables Behera and Rout intercepted them before they could leave the railway station. They were whisked away to GRP station and seven of their bags were thoroughly checked. GRP personnel traced gold ornaments like necklaces, chains, rings and earrings stashed in four bags. The four persons were unable to produce the necessary documents for carrying such a huge quantity of gold ornaments.

GRP DSP Chandra Sekhar Sahoo said the four persons travelled in sleeper class and had planned to stay at a hotel in the city and supply the ornaments to various retail outlets in the State. The GRP officers have launched an investigation into the matter to ascertain about the retail outlets which were supposed to receive the ornaments from the four persons. They also informed State GST officers for further investigation.

“On receiving a requisition from GRP IIC, we conducted an inspection of the gold ornaments. The four persons have produced a few tax invoices and we are verifying them,” Deputy Commissioner of Bhubaneswar CT and GST enforcement unit, Manmath Kumar Pradhan told the media persons. He has summoned the owner of Sona Rupa Jewellers. Initial investigation suggests the gold ornaments are not properly documented. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gold Gold ornaments Railway police Bhubaneswar
India Matters
A screenshot of the wanted poster that was posted by Alex Konanykhin on his social media accounts. 
'Wanted dead or alive': Russian businessman offers USD 1 million bounty for arrest of Putin
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Pakistani, Turkish students use Indian flag to flee from Ukraine
Chennai's first Dalit Mayor R Priya
DMK's R Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai
On a roll: Differently-abled Kerala youth eyeing Mr Wheelchair India title

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp