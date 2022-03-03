4 detained with 32 kg gold ornaments by Railway Police in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A random check by constables of Government Railway Police in Bhubaneswar led to the seizure of allegedly unaccounted gold ornaments weighing 32.81 kg and worth Rs 16.32 crore from four employees of a jewellery outlet in Mumbai’s Zaveri Bazaar.

Some of the ornaments found in

possession of the four persons | Express

The four Hasmukhlal Dixit, Mahesh Umasare, Suresh Sahadev Khare and Dipak Anant, all residents of Mumbai and employees of Sona Rupa Jewellers have been detained. They got down from Konark Express at about 11.30 pm at platform number - 1 in Bhubaneswar railway station. They were about to exit the railway station when they spotted the GRP constables Subhrat Kumar Behera and Biswajeet Rout and in an attempt to avoid getting caught, they hurriedly changed their path.

Suspecting foul play, constables Behera and Rout intercepted them before they could leave the railway station. They were whisked away to GRP station and seven of their bags were thoroughly checked. GRP personnel traced gold ornaments like necklaces, chains, rings and earrings stashed in four bags. The four persons were unable to produce the necessary documents for carrying such a huge quantity of gold ornaments.

GRP DSP Chandra Sekhar Sahoo said the four persons travelled in sleeper class and had planned to stay at a hotel in the city and supply the ornaments to various retail outlets in the State. The GRP officers have launched an investigation into the matter to ascertain about the retail outlets which were supposed to receive the ornaments from the four persons. They also informed State GST officers for further investigation.

“On receiving a requisition from GRP IIC, we conducted an inspection of the gold ornaments. The four persons have produced a few tax invoices and we are verifying them,” Deputy Commissioner of Bhubaneswar CT and GST enforcement unit, Manmath Kumar Pradhan told the media persons. He has summoned the owner of Sona Rupa Jewellers. Initial investigation suggests the gold ornaments are not properly documented.