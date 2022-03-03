Odisha Panchayat Elections: He planted saplings that bore fruits of victory

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: More than winning the rural polls, Rakesh Kumar Das believed in making a place in people’s hearts and houses by planting saplings on their premises while he went campaigning door to door. Today, after winning the election as ward member of Haladipal panchayat in Morada block, Das believes his noble intention did make a lasting impression on every voter.

Das was contesting for the post of ward member from Sirshapal ward no 8 and won by 27 votes against his opponent Ajay Sahoo. There were eight candidates in the fray. Living up to his election symbol showing a child planting a tree, Das began carrying saplings as part of his campaign with the twin goal of reaching out to voters and spreading awareness on the environment.

Recounting his experience, Das said, “I first started campaigning by visiting peoples’ houses and distributing push cards. The distribution of saplings happened later with the belief that it would leave a lasting impression on the villagers. Thankfully, the move helped me win,” he said.

Expressing gratitude for those who voted for him, Das said he would now focus on genuine demands of voters like drinking water supply, drainage, pension and housing provisions for bona fide beneficiaries in the ward. Apart from that, he will continue the plantation drive to make his ward greener.” I am also visiting houses where I had planted the saplings and encouraging people to protect the plants with fencing nets,” he added.