STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha Panchayat Elections: He planted saplings that bore fruits of victory

Today, after winning the election as ward member of Haladipal panchayat in Morada block, Das believes his noble intention did make a lasting impression on every voter.

Published: 03rd March 2022 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

Rakesh plants a sapling in the backyard of a voter’s house during campaigning

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: More than winning the rural polls, Rakesh Kumar Das believed in making a place in people’s hearts and houses by planting saplings on their premises while he went campaigning door to door. Today, after winning the election as ward member of Haladipal panchayat in Morada block, Das believes his noble intention did make a lasting impression on every voter.

Das was contesting for the post of ward member from Sirshapal ward no 8 and won by 27 votes against his opponent Ajay Sahoo. There were eight candidates in the fray.  Living up to his election symbol showing a child planting a tree, Das began carrying saplings as part of his campaign with the twin goal of reaching out to voters and spreading awareness on the environment.

Recounting his experience, Das said, “I first started campaigning by visiting peoples’ houses and distributing push cards. The distribution of saplings happened later with the belief that it would leave a lasting impression on the villagers. Thankfully, the move helped me win,” he said. 

Expressing gratitude for those who voted for him, Das said he would now focus on genuine demands of voters like drinking water supply, drainage, pension and housing provisions for bona fide beneficiaries in the ward. Apart from that, he will continue the plantation drive to make his ward greener.” I am also visiting houses where I had planted the saplings and encouraging people to protect the plants with fencing nets,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Panchayat Elections Baripada Panchayat polls
India Matters
A screenshot of the wanted poster that was posted by Alex Konanykhin on his social media accounts. 
'Wanted dead or alive': Russian businessman offers USD 1 million bounty for arrest of Putin
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Pakistani, Turkish students use Indian flag to flee from Ukraine
Chennai's first Dalit Mayor R Priya
DMK's R Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai
On a roll: Differently-abled Kerala youth eyeing Mr Wheelchair India title

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp